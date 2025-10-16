Thailand braces for heavy rain and rough seas in the South and Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Thursday that easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. Isolated heavy rain is expected in the southern regions, while lighter rain with scattered thundershowers is forecast for the upper parts of the country. Residents and travellers in affected areas are advised to remain vigilant, particularly in zones prone to recurrent flooding.
Sea conditions are expected to be challenging, with waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand reaching around 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. Mariners are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing in thundershower-affected waters.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 34-36 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 34-37 °C.