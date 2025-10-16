Thailand braces for heavy rain and rough seas in the South and Gulf

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.

Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C.

East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 34-36 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 34-37 °C.