Heavy rain warning issued as monsoon trough and easterly wave affect Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that an easterly wave is bringing humid air across the Northeast, East, Central, and Northern regions of Thailand. Meanwhile, the monsoon trough lies across the upper South, and the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in various parts of the country, with rainfall accumulation posing a risk of flash floods and localised flooding. Residents in the affected regions are advised to exercise caution and remain alert to the weather conditions.

The department also warned that winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are likely to reach around 1 metre in height, rising above 2 metres in areas affected by thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas of active thundershowers to ensure safety.