Heavy rain warning issued as monsoon trough and easterly wave affect Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that an easterly wave is bringing humid air across the Northeast, East, Central, and Northern regions of Thailand. Meanwhile, the monsoon trough lies across the upper South, and the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected in various parts of the country, with rainfall accumulation posing a risk of flash floods and localised flooding. Residents in the affected regions are advised to exercise caution and remain alert to the weather conditions.
The department also warned that winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are likely to reach around 1 metre in height, rising above 2 metres in areas affected by thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas of active thundershowers to ensure safety.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C.