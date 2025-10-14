TMD warns of heavy rain in 58 provinces, Bangkok faces 70% chance of downpours

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts that Thailand will see increased rainfall over the next 24 hours, with heavy downpours expected in several areas, particularly in Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern region.

The intensified rain is attributed to an easterly wave bringing moisture from the South China Sea over the Northeast, East, Central, and Northern regions.

Meanwhile, a monsoon trough lies across the upper South, while the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of thunderstorms, heavy to very heavy rain, and accumulated rainfall that could lead to flash floods or runoff.

Travellers should take extra care when passing through flooded areas and are encouraged to carry umbrellas or raincoats during this period.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height, and more than two metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.