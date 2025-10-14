TMD warns of heavy rain in 58 provinces, Bangkok faces 70% chance of downpours

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts that Thailand will see increased rainfall over the next 24 hours, with heavy downpours expected in several areas, particularly in Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern region.
The intensified rain is attributed to an easterly wave bringing moisture from the South China Sea over the Northeast, East, Central, and Northern regions.
Meanwhile, a monsoon trough lies across the upper South, while the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the lower South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of thunderstorms, heavy to very heavy rain, and accumulated rainfall that could lead to flash floods or runoff.
Travellers should take extra care when passing through flooded areas and are encouraged to carry umbrellas or raincoats during this period.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height, and more than two metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
From 6 pm Tuesday (14 October) to 6 pm Wednesday (15 October)
Northern region
Northeastern region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
From Chumphon northwards: Variable winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.
From Surat Thani southwards: Southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thundershowers.
Southern region (west coast)
Bangkok and surrounding areas
The TMD forecasts that during October 14–15, upper Thailand will experience increased rainfall with heavy showers in some areas.
This is due to an easterly wave moving across the lower Northeast, East, upper Gulf of Thailand, Central, and lower Northern regions, combined with the prevailing southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
During October 16–20, heavy rain is expected in parts of the South, while rainfall in upper Thailand will decrease, but isolated thunderstorms will persist.
This is because the monsoon trough is expected to shift southward across the South and the Gulf of Thailand, while the southwesterly monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, lower South, and lower Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, easterly winds will bring additional moisture from the South China Sea over upper Thailand.
Throughout the period, waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will reach about 1 metre in height, rising to over 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Residents in upper Thailand (October 14–15) and the southern region (October 16–18 ) are advised to be aware of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation, which may cause flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying zones.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms during this period.