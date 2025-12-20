Thailand closes 33rd SEA Games with a grand ceremony, hands over the flag to Malaysia for 2027

The 33rd SEA Games, hosted by Thailand, officially concluded on December 20, 2025, with a spectacular closing ceremony held at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok.

Ahead of the ceremony, sports fans who had registered online for tickets began arriving in the afternoon to participate in various activities at the booths surrounding the stadium. Fans gradually entered the stadium after the gates opened at 3:00 PM, with the ceremony itself kicking off at 7:00 PM.

Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao presided over the ceremony, joined by officials from the Sports Authority of Thailand, organising committee members, athletes, and representatives from participating nations.

The event began with a moment of silence in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. Following this, the parade of 54 sports categories marched into the stadium.

The closing ceremony featured a stunning light, sound, and visual show, leaving the audience mesmerised, with the theme "The Sound of Whistle… The Echo of Competition". The extinguishing of the flame symbolised the end of the Games.