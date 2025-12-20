Thailand closes 33rd SEA Games with a grand ceremony, hands over the flag to Malaysia for 2027

The 33rd SEA Games, hosted by Thailand, officially concluded on December 20, 2025, with a spectacular closing ceremony held at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok.
Ahead of the ceremony, sports fans who had registered online for tickets began arriving in the afternoon to participate in various activities at the booths surrounding the stadium. Fans gradually entered the stadium after the gates opened at 3:00 PM, with the ceremony itself kicking off at 7:00 PM.
Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao presided over the ceremony, joined by officials from the Sports Authority of Thailand, organising committee members, athletes, and representatives from participating nations.
The event began with a moment of silence in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. Following this, the parade of 54 sports categories marched into the stadium.
The closing ceremony featured a stunning light, sound, and visual show, leaving the audience mesmerised, with the theme "The Sound of Whistle… The Echo of Competition". The extinguishing of the flame symbolised the end of the Games.
Afterward, Pimol Srivikorn, President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), handed over the SEA Games flag to Chaiyapak Siriwat, Vice President of the Southeast Asian Games Federation and CEO of the Southeast Asian Sports Federation, who passed it on to Mohammed Taufiq Johari, Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister, as Malaysia prepares to host the 34th SEA Games in 2027.
The event concluded with the performance "The Sound of Champions… The Anthem of Winners", officially marking the end of the 33rd SEA Games.
As for the Thai athletes, the team achieved remarkable success, winning 233 gold medals, 154 silver medals, and 112 bronze medals, claiming the 14th gold medal title in SEA Games history, the highest of any Southeast Asian country. This victory surpassed Vietnam's previous record of 205 gold medals at the 31st SEA Games in 2022.
The 34th SEA Games will be held in Malaysia from 18-29 September 2027, with events taking place across four cities: Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, Penang, and Johor. A total of 38 sports are set to be contested.
Thailand’s athletes have closed the chapter on the 14th gold medal title, maintaining dominance in the region and proving their strength on the international sporting stage.