Watch the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony live at 6:30 PM on NBT 2HD

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2025

Tune in to the live broadcast of the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony at 6:30 PM today, December 20, 2025, on NBT 2HD. Be part of this historic moment in Thai sports.

December 20, 2025 marks a historic day for Thai sports with the Closing Ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games, set to take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, at 6:30 PM.

Watch the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony live at 6:30 PM on NBT 2HD

However, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has urged the public to plan their travel carefully, as a large crowd is expected, which may lead to severe traffic congestion around Ramkhamhaeng Road and nearby areas.

Watch the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony live at 6:30 PM on NBT 2HD

For those attending the event, the organisers have stated that Rajamangala Stadium will not allow private cars to park within the venue. This is to ensure smooth movement for athletes and dignitaries.

If you need to drive, three designated parking areas are available:

  • Army Auditorium Parking Building: 300 spaces
  • Live Park Rama 9: 400 spaces
  • Hua Mak Centre: 800 spaces

Watch the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony live at 6:30 PM on NBT 2HD

To make things more convenient, EV shuttle buses will be running from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM with two main routes:

  • Route 1: Hua Mak MRT Station - Rajamangala Stadium - Lamsalee
  • Route 2: Army Auditorium Parking - Rajamangala Stadium

Shuttle buses will depart every 5 minutes, ensuring no long waits. After the ceremony, you can return to your original shuttle stop to head back to your parking area.

Watch the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony live at 6:30 PM on NBT 2HD

Watch the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony live at 6:30 PM on NBT 2HD

For registered attendees, please remember to bring your ID card to collect your Wristband at the registration point inside Hua Mak Stadium before entering.

The Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live at 6:30 PM today, December 20, 2025, from Rajamangala Stadium. Watch it on NBT 2HD Channel 2 (Click here).

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy