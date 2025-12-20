Watch the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony live at 6:30 PM on NBT 2HD

December 20, 2025 marks a historic day for Thai sports with the Closing Ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games, set to take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, at 6:30 PM.
However, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has urged the public to plan their travel carefully, as a large crowd is expected, which may lead to severe traffic congestion around Ramkhamhaeng Road and nearby areas.
For those attending the event, the organisers have stated that Rajamangala Stadium will not allow private cars to park within the venue. This is to ensure smooth movement for athletes and dignitaries.
If you need to drive, three designated parking areas are available:
To make things more convenient, EV shuttle buses will be running from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM with two main routes:
Shuttle buses will depart every 5 minutes, ensuring no long waits. After the ceremony, you can return to your original shuttle stop to head back to your parking area.
For registered attendees, please remember to bring your ID card to collect your Wristband at the registration point inside Hua Mak Stadium before entering.
The Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live at 6:30 PM today, December 20, 2025, from Rajamangala Stadium. Watch it on NBT 2HD Channel 2 (Click here).