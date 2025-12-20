Watch the 33rd SEA Games Closing Ceremony live at 6:30 PM on NBT 2HD

December 20, 2025 marks a historic day for Thai sports with the Closing Ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games, set to take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, at 6:30 PM.

However, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has urged the public to plan their travel carefully, as a large crowd is expected, which may lead to severe traffic congestion around Ramkhamhaeng Road and nearby areas.

For those attending the event, the organisers have stated that Rajamangala Stadium will not allow private cars to park within the venue. This is to ensure smooth movement for athletes and dignitaries.

If you need to drive, three designated parking areas are available: