Thai Athletes Forge History, Hoarding Medals at the 33rd SEA Games

Thai athletes are making history and securing medals in spectacular fashion at the 33rd SEA Games. With outstanding performances across various sports, they are continuing to build on the nation’s rich sporting legacy. From dominant victories in boxing, volleyball, and futsal to record-breaking feats in cycling, tennis, and gymnastics, Thailand’s athletes are proving their skill, determination, and commitment on the international stage.
Thailand has made history in the 2025 SEA Games, surpassing Vietnam’s 2021 record of 205 golds, with a total of 232 gold medals, 154 silver, and 106 bronze as of December 19. Indonesia follows with 91 golds, and Vietnam ranks third with 86 golds. Other countries in the top five include Malaysia (56 golds), Singapore (52 golds), and the Philippines (50 golds), while Myanmar and Laos have 3 and 2 golds, respectively. Brunei and Timor-Leste have earned 1 gold each, with Timor-Leste also securing 1 silver and 7 bronze medals.
Highlights of December 19 Performances
The Thai men’s futsal team was defeated 1-6 by Indonesia in the final, earning a silver medal. Despite a strong start with 9 points in the group stage, they fell short in the decisive match. Meanwhile, the Thai boxing team delivered an outstanding performance, winning 14 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze, securing the title of SEA Games boxing champions for the third consecutive time. This is their best performance in 18 years, with fighters like Chanjam Suwanpeng and Chuthamat Raksat clinching gold.
In men’s volleyball, Thailand’s team defeated defending champions Indonesia 3-2 in a thrilling final, reclaiming the gold medal for the first time in 8 years. This victory marked their 9th SEA Games gold in the sport.
In other events, Thailand dominated in hockey, winning 3 golds in floorball for men and women and indoor hockey for women. Turakit Boonratanathanakorn triumphed in track cycling, winning gold in the point race, helping Thailand secure a total of 10 golds in cycling. Maximus Jones made history by winning Thailand's first men’s singles tennis gold in 10 years, leading the team to 3 tennis golds. In gymnastics, Chanokphon and Chawisa won gold in mixed pairs, contributing to a total of 6 golds in gymnastics. Suthasini Sawettabut wrapped up Thailand’s table tennis campaign with a gold in women’s singles.
Final Day Highlights! 3 Gold Medals Left to Claim Before Closing Ceremony
While Thailand has already secured the title of overall gold medal winner, the final day of competition (December 20, 2025) still holds 3 important gold medals for sports fans to look forward to. Here's the schedule for the final day of the 2025 SEA Games:
Get Ready for the Grand Closing Ceremony Tonight
The official closing ceremony of the 2025 SEA Games will take place this evening at Rajamangala National Stadium from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. The ceremony will feature performances symbolizing ASEAN unity and the handover of the hosting flag to Malaysia.
Where to Watch SEA Games 2025 Live Today
Thai sports fans can enjoy live coverage of the SEA Games on multiple platforms: