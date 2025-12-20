Thai Athletes Forge History, Hoarding Medals at the 33rd SEA Games





Highlights of December 19 Performances

The Thai men’s futsal team was defeated 1-6 by Indonesia in the final, earning a silver medal. Despite a strong start with 9 points in the group stage, they fell short in the decisive match. Meanwhile, the Thai boxing team delivered an outstanding performance, winning 14 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze, securing the title of SEA Games boxing champions for the third consecutive time. This is their best performance in 18 years, with fighters like Chanjam Suwanpeng and Chuthamat Raksat clinching gold.

In men’s volleyball, Thailand’s team defeated defending champions Indonesia 3-2 in a thrilling final, reclaiming the gold medal for the first time in 8 years. This victory marked their 9th SEA Games gold in the sport.

In other events, Thailand dominated in hockey, winning 3 golds in floorball for men and women and indoor hockey for women. Turakit Boonratanathanakorn triumphed in track cycling, winning gold in the point race, helping Thailand secure a total of 10 golds in cycling. Maximus Jones made history by winning Thailand's first men’s singles tennis gold in 10 years, leading the team to 3 tennis golds. In gymnastics, Chanokphon and Chawisa won gold in mixed pairs, contributing to a total of 6 golds in gymnastics. Suthasini Sawettabut wrapped up Thailand’s table tennis campaign with a gold in women’s singles.