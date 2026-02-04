Tragic End to Elephant Relocation: ‘Sido Hoo-pub’ Dies En Route to Sanctuary

Thai wildlife officials launch a formal investigation into the death of a wild elephant during transport, with initial findings suggesting it choked.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has issued a formal apology following the death of a wild elephant, known as "Sido Hoo-pub," during a high-stakes relocation mission.

The male elephant, aged between 15 and 20, died while being transported from Khon Kaen to a restoration area in Loei province.

A Legal and Safety Mandate

The relocation was not a discretionary move but was conducted under a temporary injunction from the Khon Kaen Administrative Court.

Sido Hoo-pub, originally from the Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary, had become a fixture in local agricultural areas.

Concerns for public safety reached a breaking point after the elephant was involved in a fatal encounter with a local resident.

The DNP stressed that the operation aimed to balance the protection of human life with the welfare of the animal by returning it to a more suitable natural habitat.

Officials noted that failing to act would have left them in contempt of court and the local community at continued risk.

