Heartbreaking tragedy at Khao Khitchakut: three wild elephants, including “Plai Muan,” found dead from electrocution in a fruit orchard

At around 11.30am on November 12, 2025, a tragic scene unfolded when three wild elephants were found dead inside a fruit orchard in Ban Khlong Ta In, Moo 9, Khlong Phlu subdistrict, Khao Khitchakut district, Chanthaburi province. One of the elephants was identified as a well-known local tusker named “Plai Muan.”

Chawinth Phinkaew, chief of Khao Khitchakut National Park, led a team of park officers and a rapid-response unit to the scene, accompanied by village headman Bamrung Chomchalao of Moo 9 and officers from Khao Khitchakut Police Station.

At the first site, located along the edge of the fruit plantation, officials discovered the body of Plai Muan, a male elephant about 30 years old and weighing roughly 5–6 tonnes. The initial examination suggested he had died from severe electric shock. His trunk and mouth still held an insulated electrical wire, as if he had been pulling or biting it when the current struck. Nearby, a broken insulator and damaged power pole were also found.