Rayong students develop AI system to protect communities from wild elephant incursions

Wild elephant incursions have long caused damage to crops and posed safety risks to communities in several regions of Thailand, particularly in the East. In response, the “Ma Phrao” team from Kamnoetvidya Science Academy (KVIS) in Rayong Province developed an AI-powered elephant and weather alert system. The system detects wild elephants in real time, providing communities with advance warnings to enhance safety and enable coexistence.

The project won first prize in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2024 competition.

Adulvich Khajittanont, a team representative, explained that the software and devices were tested in the field, with infrared cameras installed along elephant paths on Khao Khun In, Pa Yub Nai Subdistrict, Wang Chan District, Rayong.

The AI elephant protection system includes: