AI could boost global trade by 40% by 2040 if access gaps are reduced, WTO warns

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to usher in a new era of economic growth. AI can transform production, exchange, and consumption of goods and services, generating significant changes in the global economy.

Whether AI drives economic convergence or divergence will depend on the choices made today. With appropriate frameworks, trade can play a key role in ensuring AI benefits are shared widely. The 2025 World Trade Report, published by the World Trade Organization (WTO), examines the complex and rapidly evolving relationship between AI and international trade, exploring how it can foster inclusive growth.

The report highlights that AI could stimulate global trade by almost 40% by 2040, if trade-related access gaps are bridged. Proper AI policies could increase cross-border trade of goods and services by up to 40% within the same timeframe, as AI boosts productivity while simultaneously lowering trade costs.