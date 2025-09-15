Thais hold AI edge as ChatGPT use jumps 4x, says OpenAI

House of Wisdom club, in collaboration with Woody World, a multi-format entertainment production company, reinforced its role as a “never-ending knowledge club” with the exclusive forum AI LEAP: Turning Today’s Disruption into Tomorrow’s Advantage, held in Thailand for the first time.
The event, on September 12, featured Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer of OpenAI, in his first visit to Thailand. He shared insights on the future of AI alongside Ruangroj Poonpol, Group Chairman of Kasikorn Business-Technology Group (KBTG) and a leading figure in Southeast Asia’s technology and startup ecosystem.
Thailand is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in everyday applications of artificial intelligence, particularly through the use of ChatGPT. Weekly active users of ChatGPT in Thailand have surged more than fourfold over the past year, underscoring the country’s readiness to integrate advanced technology into daily life and business.
Jason Kwon praised Thai optimism and adaptability as “competitive advantages” that position the country well for the AI era. He highlighted how Thais are embracing AI as a tool to expand opportunities across education, healthcare, creativity, and entrepreneurship, fostering inclusive growth.
Ruangroj emphasised that AI should be viewed as a bridge rather than a wall. He described the technology as a force that can reduce opportunity gaps, enabling young people to learn, create, and access knowledge on an equal footing.
Thailand has long been an early adopter of new technologies, from mobile banking to social media. Today, that same agility is evident in AI adoption, positioning the country to lead in weaving AI into both daily life and future industries.
He also pointed to the global recognition of Thai creativity in advertising and content, arguing that when paired with AI, the nation is poised to become a creative powerhouse.
OpenAI data reveals that young people aged 18–24 are the main drivers of AI adoption in Thailand, using ChatGPT across work and personal life. The five most common use cases are:
The forum underlined that Thailand’s AI journey is not just about consumer adoption. It reflects the strength of its younger generation, firm governance, and a commitment to equity, all forming the foundation of a sustainable AI ecosystem that could secure Thailand’s place as a leader in the digital future.