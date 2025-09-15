Thais hold AI edge as ChatGPT use jumps 4x, says OpenAI

House of Wisdom club, in collaboration with Woody World, a multi-format entertainment production company, reinforced its role as a “never-ending knowledge club” with the exclusive forum AI LEAP: Turning Today’s Disruption into Tomorrow’s Advantage, held in Thailand for the first time.

The event, on September 12, featured Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer of OpenAI, in his first visit to Thailand. He shared insights on the future of AI alongside Ruangroj Poonpol, Group Chairman of Kasikorn Business-Technology Group (KBTG) and a leading figure in Southeast Asia’s technology and startup ecosystem.

Thailand embraces AI adoption

Thailand is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in everyday applications of artificial intelligence, particularly through the use of ChatGPT. Weekly active users of ChatGPT in Thailand have surged more than fourfold over the past year, underscoring the country’s readiness to integrate advanced technology into daily life and business.