Elevating Aesthetic Excellence: BLS Surgery Center & BLS Hair Center and the Rise of Thai Expertise on the Asia Pacific Stage

At BLS Surgery Center received the Facelifting Center of The Year 2025 award. Dr. Earth - Suphakorn Tangchirakhaphan, M.D. (License No. 48272) was recognised for his dedication to advanced facelifting techniques, meticulous surgical planning, and uncompromising safety standards. All procedures are performed in hospital standard operating rooms, under general anesthesia monitored one to one by an anesthesiologist, with comprehensive pre and post operative care provided by professional nursing staff.

Similarly, BLS Hair Center, Dr. Bee - Kulwipapat Jaturapisanukul, M.D. (License No. 51092) received the award Hair Transplant Center of The Year in Thailand. Dr. Bee is certified by ABHRS, ISHRS, and AAHRS, and is widely recognised for designing natural looking hairlines tailored to each individual. BLS Hair Center, a Hair Transplant Bangkok operates hospital grade, sterile hair transplant suites, prioritising safety and quality by limiting each surgeon to one case per day. Long term follow up programmes are also provided to support sustainable results, earning trust from both Thai and international patients.

In recognition of this achievement, receiving these awards is a great honour and a testament to the dedication of the entire BLS team. Winning two major Asia Pacific awards further reinforces the credibility and quality of BLS Surgery Center and BLS Hair Center, reflecting their commitment to delivering premium medical care and advancing Thai aesthetic medicine to an international level.

At the core of this recognition, BLS Surgery Center is recognised for its expertise in advanced facial rejuvenation techniques with refined scar concealment. Its specialist Plastic Surgeons include:

Dr. Suphakorn Tangchirakhaphan, M.D. (License No. 48272)

Dr. Vipaphan Watson, M.D. (License No. 55914)

Complementing this expertise, BLS Hair Center focuses on permanent hair restoration with natural hairline design, offering advanced techniques such as female hair transplantation, long hair transplantation, and non-shaven FUE. Its team of specialist surgeons includes:

Dr. Kulwipapat Jaturapisanukul, M.D. (License No. 51092)

Dr. Ramida Kasemsomporn, M.D. (License No. 48235)

Dr. Watinee Amornpetkul, M.D. (License No. 51366)

Dr. Panvadee Tantiplubthong, M.D. (License No. 57489)

Ultimately, the growing popularity of aesthetic treatments and hair transplantation highlights the importance of choosing clinics led by experienced specialist surgeons. With Asia Pacific recognition as a mark of excellence, BLS Surgery Center and BLS Hair Center stand as trusted destinations for patients seeking personalised care, natural looking outcomes, and long term confidence. Operating under BLS Medical Group, alongside Blossom Clinic, the group offers comprehensive medical and aesthetic services designed to help patients look refined, feel confident, and remain beautifully themselves.

For more information please click Website BLS Surgery Center : https://bls-surgerycenter.com/

BLS Hair Center: https://bls-haircenter.com/