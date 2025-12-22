Elevating Aesthetic Excellence: BLS Surgery Center & BLS Hair Center and the Rise of Thai Expertise on the Asia Pacific Stage

Today, aesthetic treatments and cosmetic procedures continue to grow in popularity, ranging from non-surgical enhancements to advanced Plastic Surgery techniques designed to restore a more youthful appearance. Among these, Facelift procedures have gained particular attention, especially techniques that address deeper structural layers, including Deep SMAS Facelift and Necklift, performed by specialist plastic surgeons to achieve firmer skin, and refined results.
Permanent hair transplantation continues to gain popularity as an effective solution for hairline concerns caused by genetics, thinning hair, and age-related changes. With advanced techniques focused on natural hairline design, modern hair transplantation enhances confidence, personal image, and overall quality of life.
Notably, current trends have shifted beyond traditional male-pattern baldness. While hair transplantation was once primarily associated with men experiencing receding hairlines, there is now a growing demand among women seeking to refine their hairlines for facial balance and a more youthful appearance. Hair transplantation has increasingly become a form of facial contour enhancement rather than solely a treatment for hair loss.
For those looking for a comprehensive aesthetic destination, BLS Surgery Center and BLS Hair Center, under BLS Medical Center, offer an integrated approach to beauty and medical care. BLS Surgery Center specialises in Anti-aging plastic surgery, including Facelift, Necklift, Endoscopic Brow Lift, and Endoscopic Breast Augmentation. Meanwhile, BLS Hair Center, Thailand’s first aesthetic hair transplant center under the BLS Medical Center umbrella, provides personalised hair restoration plans performed by specialist surgeons certified by the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS) and the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS). Treatments are delivered under international medical standards, with a strong emphasis on natural looking results and patient safety.
This achievement represents a significant step in elevating Thai medical expertise on the international stage. Both BLS Surgery Center and BLS Hair Center are proud to be the only clinics in Thailand to receive Asia Pacific level awards for Facelift and Hair Transplant at the GlobalHealth Asia Pacific Awards 2025 held in Singapore. Recognised as a leading medical hub in Southeast Asia, Singapore is renowned for its advanced healthcare system, medical innovation, and international standards, making this recognition particularly meaningful.
At BLS Surgery Center received the Facelifting Center of The Year 2025 award. Dr. Earth - Suphakorn Tangchirakhaphan, M.D. (License No. 48272) was recognised for his dedication to advanced facelifting techniques, meticulous surgical planning, and uncompromising safety standards. All procedures are performed in hospital standard operating rooms, under general anesthesia monitored one to one by an anesthesiologist, with comprehensive pre and post operative care provided by professional nursing staff.
Similarly, BLS Hair Center, Dr. Bee - Kulwipapat Jaturapisanukul, M.D. (License No. 51092) received the award Hair Transplant Center of The Year in Thailand. Dr. Bee is certified by ABHRS, ISHRS, and AAHRS, and is widely recognised for designing natural looking hairlines tailored to each individual. BLS Hair Center, a Hair Transplant Bangkok operates hospital grade, sterile hair transplant suites, prioritising safety and quality by limiting each surgeon to one case per day. Long term follow up programmes are also provided to support sustainable results, earning trust from both Thai and international patients.
In recognition of this achievement, receiving these awards is a great honour and a testament to the dedication of the entire BLS team. Winning two major Asia Pacific awards further reinforces the credibility and quality of BLS Surgery Center and BLS Hair Center, reflecting their commitment to delivering premium medical care and advancing Thai aesthetic medicine to an international level.
At the core of this recognition, BLS Surgery Center is recognised for its expertise in advanced facial rejuvenation techniques with refined scar concealment. Its specialist Plastic Surgeons include:
Complementing this expertise, BLS Hair Center focuses on permanent hair restoration with natural hairline design, offering advanced techniques such as female hair transplantation, long hair transplantation, and non-shaven FUE. Its team of specialist surgeons includes:
Ultimately, the growing popularity of aesthetic treatments and hair transplantation highlights the importance of choosing clinics led by experienced specialist surgeons. With Asia Pacific recognition as a mark of excellence, BLS Surgery Center and BLS Hair Center stand as trusted destinations for patients seeking personalised care, natural looking outcomes, and long term confidence. Operating under BLS Medical Group, alongside Blossom Clinic, the group offers comprehensive medical and aesthetic services designed to help patients look refined, feel confident, and remain beautifully themselves.
For more information please click Website BLS Surgery Center : https://bls-surgerycenter.com/
BLS Hair Center: https://bls-haircenter.com/