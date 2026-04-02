Diesel to rise another Bt3.50 on Friday, topping Bt47 a litre

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund Committee said after its April 2, 2026 meeting that it had approved a cut in the diesel subsidy of Bt3.51 per litre, reducing support to Bt14.27 per litre.
As a result, the retail price of diesel at service stations will rise by Bt3.50 per litre to Bt47.74 per litre.
The committee also cut the subsidy for B20 biodiesel by Bt3.48 per litre, leaving support at Bt16.64 per litre. This will push the retail price of B20 up by Bt3.50 per litre to Bt42.74 per litre.
Retail prices for petrol will be announced separately by traders.
The new fuel prices will take effect from 5am on April 3, 2026.
The Ministry of Energy on Thursday reported on Thailand’s and the international energy situation, domestic oil reserves and diesel supply volumes, the status of the Oil Fuel Fund, and other related matters as of April 2, 2026.
1. Global energy situation and factors affecting prices
2. Domestic oil reserves, and diesel production and sales
3. Domestic and international retail oil prices, and the status of the Oil Fuel Fund
4. Other matters