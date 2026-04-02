Diesel to rise another Bt3.50 on Friday, topping Bt47 a litre

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund Committee said after its April 2, 2026 meeting that it had approved a cut in the diesel subsidy of Bt3.51 per litre, reducing support to Bt14.27 per litre.

As a result, the retail price of diesel at service stations will rise by Bt3.50 per litre to Bt47.74 per litre.

The committee also cut the subsidy for B20 biodiesel by Bt3.48 per litre, leaving support at Bt16.64 per litre. This will push the retail price of B20 up by Bt3.50 per litre to Bt42.74 per litre.

Retail prices for petrol will be announced separately by traders.

The new fuel prices will take effect from 5am on April 3, 2026.