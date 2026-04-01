Finance signals no excise tax cut as oil fund remains main diesel shield

Thailand’s Finance Ministry is sending a clear signal that it is not inclined to cut oil excise tax for now, choosing instead to rely on the Oil Fuel Fund as its main instrument for cushioning domestic diesel prices against the global energy shock.

The thinking inside the ministry is that the fund offers a faster and more adaptable way to stabilise retail prices, while avoiding direct damage to state revenue at a time when fiscal discipline is already under strain.

A Finance Ministry source said the government remains focused on using the Oil Fuel Fund as its frontline mechanism to subsidise diesel and keep pump prices from rising too sharply.

In the ministry’s view, that approach is more efficient and more flexible because it can be activated immediately without waiting for new legal measures. If world oil prices jump, the fund can absorb the increase straight away, shielding consumers from an instant rise in the retail price.

That contrasts with calls for a reduction in excise tax, which the source said would be slower and more cumbersome to implement.

A tax cut would require cabinet approval and further legal procedures before taking effect, whereas the oil fund can be used as soon as the government decides to step in.