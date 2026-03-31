First Cabinet meeting to consider 150bn-baht oil fund guarantee

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas on Tuesday said he had instructed Finance Ministry representatives serving as directors on oil companies and refineries to strictly supervise and inspect operations to prevent oil hoarding.

He also told the Customs Department and the Excise Department to tighten controls against any illegal export of oil to neighbouring countries, as fuel prices in Thailand are lower than those in neighbouring markets.

On measures to ease the burden on the public, Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary for finance, said that at the first Cabinet meeting the Energy Ministry would propose the issuance of an emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to guarantee borrowing by the Oil Fuel Fund to boost liquidity and cope with global oil price volatility caused by the Middle East situation.

The proposed framework would cover 150 billion baht for a period of one year.

Lavaron said the emergency decree would be counted within the public debt ratio if the fund proceeded with borrowing. However, he insisted that the government still had enough fiscal room to cope with the current crisis.