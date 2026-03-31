Thailand’s three private couriers raise fees as oil costs soar

The delivery providers said the companies had long tried to manage costs and delay any price adjustment because they understood the impact on online sellers, shops and consumers. However, with oil prices remaining volatile and high, this increase has now become necessary.

Under the new pricing structure, companies will either impose an additional fuel surcharge of 3 baht per parcel or raise service charges by the same amount across all service types to reflect the higher costs. The companies said they would continue to closely monitor oil prices and, if prices decline, would consider reducing service charges or removing the fuel surcharge as soon as possible.