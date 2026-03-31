Thailand’s three private couriers raise fees as oil costs soar

The three private delivery companies, J&T Express, Flash Express and KEX, announced a simultaneous 3-baht increase in delivery charges per parcel on March 31, effective from April 1, 2026, after persistently high oil prices drove up operating costs and directly affected the delivery business.
This adjustment has been made across the industry, with operators saying it is a temporary measure to cope with higher fuel costs while maintaining service quality and business continuity.
The delivery providers said the companies had long tried to manage costs and delay any price adjustment because they understood the impact on online sellers, shops and consumers. However, with oil prices remaining volatile and high, this increase has now become necessary.
Under the new pricing structure, companies will either impose an additional fuel surcharge of 3 baht per parcel or raise service charges by the same amount across all service types to reflect the higher costs. The companies said they would continue to closely monitor oil prices and, if prices decline, would consider reducing service charges or removing the fuel surcharge as soon as possible.