Thai Government Ramps Up B20 Biodiesel Supply to Tackle Rising Transport Costs

New subsidies to keep B20 prices $0.15 (5 baht) lower than standard diesel, aiming to shield supply chains from inflation and support local farmers.

The Thai government has accelerated the expansion of B20 biodiesel distribution points across the country, a strategic move aimed at slashing overheads for the transport and industrial sectors.

By promoting a higher blend of domestic palm oil, ministers hope to stabilise consumer goods prices while providing a critical financial lifeline to the nation’s agricultural heartlands.

Ratchada Thanadirek, assistant minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed that B20—a diesel blend containing 20% domestically produced palm-based methyl ester—is now being positioned as a primary alternative to standard fuel.

The initiative focuses on compatible heavy-duty vehicles and industrial machinery, offering a seamless transition for operators looking to mitigate high energy expenses.

Price Incentives and Logistics Support

To ensure rapid adoption, the Fuel Fund Administrative Committee (FFAC) has implemented a price gap, maintaining B20 at approximately 5 baht (roughly $0.15) per litre cheaper than standard B7 diesel.

This subsidy is designed to provide "tangible relief" to the logistics and manufacturing sectors, which have been struggling with volatile global oil markets.