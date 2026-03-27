Anutin Orders Emergency Measures to Combat Fuel Crisis as Panic Buying Grips Provinces

Thai PM demands strict legal action against energy hoarders and coordinates relief for vulnerable groups as Middle East tensions drive 'panic demand'.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has chaired an urgent summit with the governors of all 76 provinces and Bangkok to address a destabilising domestic fuel crisis.

Attended by senior Interior Ministry officials and department chiefs at Government House, the meeting focused on curbing "panic demand" and ensuring public safety ahead of the high-traffic Songkran festival in April.

The Prime Minister revealed that while Thailand’s refineries produce approximately 77 million litres of fuel per day—surpassing the typical national requirement of 67 million litres—anxiety surrounding Middle East hostilities has driven consumption to a record 87 million litres.

To prevent a total supply exhaustion, Anutin confirmed the government has been forced to abandon fuel price subsidies and allow rates to fluctuate according to global market mechanisms.