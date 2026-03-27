Anutin Orders Emergency Measures to Combat Fuel Crisis as Panic Buying Grips Provinces

Thai PM demands strict legal action against energy hoarders and coordinates relief for vulnerable groups as Middle East tensions drive 'panic demand'.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has chaired an urgent summit with the governors of all 76 provinces and Bangkok to address a destabilising domestic fuel crisis.
Attended by senior Interior Ministry officials and department chiefs at Government House, the meeting focused on curbing "panic demand" and ensuring public safety ahead of the high-traffic Songkran festival in April.
The Prime Minister revealed that while Thailand’s refineries produce approximately 77 million litres of fuel per day—surpassing the typical national requirement of 67 million litres—anxiety surrounding Middle East hostilities has driven consumption to a record 87 million litres.
To prevent a total supply exhaustion, Anutin confirmed the government has been forced to abandon fuel price subsidies and allow rates to fluctuate according to global market mechanisms.
“We are shifting to a market-driven approach to maintain balance and ensure that fuel remains available in every corner of the country,” Anutin stated.
He issued a stern warning to opportunists seeking to profit from the crisis, instructing provincial governors to establish dedicated "War Rooms".
These units are tasked with monitoring local stock levels and taking immediate legal action against any businesses found hoarding fuel or price-gouging on essential consumer goods.
Beyond energy security, the Prime Minister voiced concern for the economic burden on the public.
He directed the Ministry to fast-track targeted relief measures for transport operators, farmers, and low-income households.
As the nation prepares for the traditional New Year holidays, Anutin also mandated a zero-tolerance policy for traffic violations.
High-intensity checkpoints will be established to enforce helmet use and combat drink-driving, with each province required to set and track rigorous targets for reducing road accidents during the "Seven Dangerous Days" period.