Transport Ministry rolls out 3-step plan to ease oil crisis: fuel support, fare freeze and cheaper B20

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has outlined the government’s approach to easing the impact of rising fuel prices, saying the urgent policy focus is to support transport operators and protect passengers so public transport can continue without placing additional pressure on household budgets.

He said the Transport Ministry has prepared three proactive measures aimed at reducing costs and improving liquidity for the transport sector:

1) Targeted compensation for fuel price differences

The ministry plans to propose a targeted support scheme to help cover fuel costs for four key operator groups:

Non-regular heavy trucks (10 wheels and above): 287,175 vehicles

Support: 6 baht per litre

Support: 6 baht per litre Large public buses: 11,395 vehicles

Support: 4 baht per litre

Support: 4 baht per litre Small public vehicles (songthaews and vans): 19,414 vehicles

Support: 300 baht per vehicle per day

Support: 300 baht per vehicle per day Motorcycle taxi riders and delivery riders: 114,653 vehicles

Support: 300 baht per vehicle per month

The scheme would run from April 1-30, 2026, with compensation calculated based on actual usage via GPS systems and applications, ensuring support reaches drivers directly.