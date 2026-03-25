Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Middle East war has affected Thailand’s energy situation and could influence travel during Songkran, but insisted there will be no fuel shortages during the holiday and that public transport is ready to serve travellers.

Speaking on Wednesday, Phiphat said the ministry expects travel behaviour to shift this year due to higher fuel prices. He said tourism activity during Songkran is expected to soften, with fewer long-distance trips and more short-break travel, while more people are likely to switch to public transport.

“With fuel prices rising, public transport will become a stronger option. The ministry has instructed all transport sectors to be ready, and there will be no fare increases,” he said. He added that interprovincial bus operators under Transport Co and joint-service operators have coordinated with PTT to ensure fuel supply at transport terminals, saying, “This Songkran, there will be no fuel shortage.”