Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Middle East war has affected Thailand’s energy situation and could influence travel during Songkran, but insisted there will be no fuel shortages during the holiday and that public transport is ready to serve travellers.
Speaking on Wednesday, Phiphat said the ministry expects travel behaviour to shift this year due to higher fuel prices. He said tourism activity during Songkran is expected to soften, with fewer long-distance trips and more short-break travel, while more people are likely to switch to public transport.
“With fuel prices rising, public transport will become a stronger option. The ministry has instructed all transport sectors to be ready, and there will be no fare increases,” he said. He added that interprovincial bus operators under Transport Co and joint-service operators have coordinated with PTT to ensure fuel supply at transport terminals, saying, “This Songkran, there will be no fuel shortage.”
The Transport Ministry forecasts that during the 10-day Songkran period, from April 10–19, 2026, traffic entering and leaving Bangkok will reach:
For public transport—including buses, trains, passenger boats and flights—the ministry forecasts 18.58 million passenger-trips, comprising:
Phiphat said this reflects stronger public transport demand, with travel within Bangkok and the metropolitan area expected to rise 10%, and intercity public transport travel expected to rise 14%, compared with Songkran 2025.
Phiphat said agencies under the Transport Ministry will provide several free-travel measures during Songkran 2026, including:
1. Expressway toll exemptions (Expressway Authority of Thailand)
2. Motorway toll exemptions (Department of Highways)
The ministry will also open:
Phiphat said safety is the top priority, with the ministry targeting reductions of at least 5% in accidents, injuries and fatalities on its transport network through proactive steps, including: