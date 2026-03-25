Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2026

Deputy PM Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says Thailand will have sufficient fuel during Songkran 2026, with public transport operators prepared and fares unchanged, as the ministry forecasts 18.58 million passenger-trips and free expressway and motorway travel on key routes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Middle East war has affected Thailand’s energy situation and could influence travel during Songkran, but insisted there will be no fuel shortages during the holiday and that public transport is ready to serve travellers.

Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free

Speaking on Wednesday, Phiphat said the ministry expects travel behaviour to shift this year due to higher fuel prices. He said tourism activity during Songkran is expected to soften, with fewer long-distance trips and more short-break travel, while more people are likely to switch to public transport.

“With fuel prices rising, public transport will become a stronger option. The ministry has instructed all transport sectors to be ready, and there will be no fare increases,” he said. He added that interprovincial bus operators under Transport Co and joint-service operators have coordinated with PTT to ensure fuel supply at transport terminals, saying, “This Songkran, there will be no fuel shortage.”

Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free


Songkran traffic and public transport forecasts

The Transport Ministry forecasts that during the 10-day Songkran period, from April 10–19, 2026, traffic entering and leaving Bangkok will reach:

  • 10.65 million vehicles on main highways and motorways
  • 15.89 million vehicles on expressways

Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free

For public transport—including buses, trains, passenger boats and flights—the ministry forecasts 18.58 million passenger-trips, comprising:

  • 11.50 million passenger-trips within Bangkok and surrounding provinces
  • 3.45 million passenger-trips for interprovincial travel

Phiphat said this reflects stronger public transport demand, with travel within Bangkok and the metropolitan area expected to rise 10%, and intercity public transport travel expected to rise 14%, compared with Songkran 2025.

Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free


Free travel measures

Phiphat said agencies under the Transport Ministry will provide several free-travel measures during Songkran 2026, including:

1. Expressway toll exemptions (Expressway Authority of Thailand)

  • Burapha Withi Expressway and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli–Suksawat): free for 7 days, from 12.01am on April 10 to midnight on April 16
  • Udon Ratthaya Expressway and Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway: free for 3 days, from 12.01am on April 13 to midnight on April 15

Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free

2. Motorway toll exemptions (Department of Highways)

  • Motorway No. 7 (Bangkok–Pattaya)
  • Motorway No. 9 (Outer Ring Road / Kanchanaphisek Road: Bang Pa-in–Bang Phli; and Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khae section, including Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian interchange)
  • Motorway No. 81 (Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi)

The ministry will also open:

  • Motorway No. 6 (Bang Pa-in–Nakhon Ratchasima) along the full route, with the Bang Pa-in–Pak Chong section used for outbound Bangkok traffic on April 10–13, and inbound Bangkok traffic on April 14-19. The Pak Chong–Nakhon Ratchasima section will be open in both directions.
  • Motorway No. 82 (Bang Khun Thian interchange–Ekkachai), a 10-kilometre stretch.


Transport Ministry: No fuel shortage for Songkran; public transport ready, key expressways and motorways free


Safety measures

Phiphat said safety is the top priority, with the ministry targeting reductions of at least 5% in accidents, injuries and fatalities on its transport network through proactive steps, including:

  • Prevention: free vehicle checks at 29 locations and 219 rest areas nationwide
  • Convenience: traffic and incident reporting via the M Traffic and NAMTANG apps, and hotline 1356
  • Enforcement: strict law enforcement, alcohol checks for drivers, halting construction works and restoring road surfaces, and improving lighting at high-risk points
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