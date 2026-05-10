Thailand faces thunderstorms, gusty winds as South warned of heavy rain

SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026
Thailand faces thunderstorms, gusty winds as South warned of heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of variable weather across Thailand, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain expected, especially in the South.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of variable weather across Thailand, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall expected in several areas, particularly in the South.

The warning, issued as Weather Advisory No. 11 (60/2026), remains in effect until May 10, 2026.

High-pressure system brings unstable weather

According to the department, another high-pressure system from China has extended over the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea.

At the same time, southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the upper part of the country.

The combination is expected to trigger thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain as hot weather gives way to more unstable conditions.
Heavy rain likely in the South

The department said easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South are strengthening, increasing the likelihood of heavy rainfall in southern provinces.

Residents in affected areas are advised to monitor weather updates closely and prepare for possible severe conditions.

Public warned of flash floods and runoff

People across the country are urged to take precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The department advised the public to:

  • Avoid outdoor areas during storms
  • Stay away from large trees
  • Keep clear of unsecured billboards
  • Watch for heavy and accumulated rainfall
  • Prepare for possible flash floods and water runoff

Farmers have also been advised to protect crops and livestock from possible damage.

Health warning for upper Thailand

People in upper Thailand are urged to take care of their health as weather conditions may change rapidly.

The Thai Meteorological Department said this was the final advisory, issued at 5pm on May 10, 2026, and signed by Sugunyanee Yavinchan, Director-General of the department.

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