Thailand faces thunderstorms, gusty winds as South warned of heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of variable weather across Thailand, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall expected in several areas, particularly in the South.

The warning, issued as Weather Advisory No. 11 (60/2026), remains in effect until May 10, 2026.

High-pressure system brings unstable weather

According to the department, another high-pressure system from China has extended over the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea.

At the same time, southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the upper part of the country.