Thailand faces thunderstorms, gusty winds as South warned of heavy rain

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of variable weather across Thailand, with thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall expected in several areas, particularly in the South.
The warning, issued as Weather Advisory No. 11 (60/2026), remains in effect until May 10, 2026.
According to the department, another high-pressure system from China has extended over the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea.
At the same time, southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the upper part of the country.
The combination is expected to trigger thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain as hot weather gives way to more unstable conditions.
Heavy rain likely in the South
The department said easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South are strengthening, increasing the likelihood of heavy rainfall in southern provinces.
Residents in affected areas are advised to monitor weather updates closely and prepare for possible severe conditions.
People across the country are urged to take precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rain.
The department advised the public to:
Farmers have also been advised to protect crops and livestock from possible damage.
People in upper Thailand are urged to take care of their health as weather conditions may change rapidly.
The Thai Meteorological Department said this was the final advisory, issued at 5pm on May 10, 2026, and signed by Sugunyanee Yavinchan, Director-General of the department.