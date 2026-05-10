Thailand Warned of Cambodia’s ‘Secret Weapon’ in Looming Maritime Legal Battle

Independent scholar warns Thailand that revoking MOU 44 plays into Cambodia’s hands, as Phnom Penh leverages the expertise of a high-ranking ITLOS judge.

Thailand must not underestimate its neighbour in the escalating dispute over maritime boundaries and trillions of baht in undersea energy reserves.

An expert warning has emerged suggesting that Cambodia is "exceptionally well-prepared" for a legal showdown, aided by a strategic "secret weapon": a former Japanese diplomat with deep ties to Phnom Penh and a seat on the world’s most influential maritime court.

Kritsada Boonruang, a US-based independent scholar and international relations specialist, warned in a broadcast on Nation TV that certain domestic calls to revoke MOU 44—the 2001 bilateral framework for overlapping claims—could lead Thailand into a strategic trap.