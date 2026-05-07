Thailand, Cambodia eye practical steps to restore trust, says Anutin

At 6pm local time in the Philippines, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended trilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Shangri-La Mactan hotel in Cebu to discuss the Thailand-Cambodia situation.
The meeting was initiated by the Philippines in its capacity as ASEAN chair, according to Rachada Dhanadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office.
After the talks, the leaders held a press conference, beginning with the Philippine president as ASEAN chair, followed by the Cambodian prime minister and then the Thai prime minister.
Anutin thanked the Philippine president, as ASEAN chair, for initiating the important meeting. He said his discussion with the Cambodian prime minister had been constructive and forward-looking, adding that the talks were frank and meaningful.
The meeting was an important opportunity for both sides to jointly reaffirm their commitment to dialogue and the preservation of peace, he said.
The Thai prime minister said Thailand and Cambodia were neighbouring countries closely connected across many dimensions. He stressed that conflict brings loss and hardship to all sides and further underlines the value of peace.
It was therefore time for both countries to look ahead together and open a new chapter in their relationship, he said. This would require sincerity, good faith and a shared determination to move beyond challenges.
On this occasion, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to assign their foreign ministers to work together on a list of practical confidence-building measures.
The work will begin with issues on which both sides share common ground and which can be acted on immediately. Such measures would serve as an important mechanism to restore trust and gradually rebuild strong bilateral relations.
Anutin emphasised that Thailand and Cambodia needed to move forward together, step by step and in the same direction. He said that during this process, the two sides should communicate more directly at all levels to help narrow gaps in understanding and jointly explore ways to expand cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.
On land and maritime boundary issues, the Thai prime minister proposed an approach for talks to move the matters forward on the basis of good neighbourly relations.
In closing, Anutin said the talks marked an important step towards creating an atmosphere conducive to peace and regional cooperation.
He reaffirmed that Thailand was ready to work constructively with all parties on the basis of good understanding, mutual respect and the shared interests of the people of both countries and the wider region.