Thailand, Cambodia eye practical steps to restore trust, says Anutin

On this occasion, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to assign their foreign ministers to work together on a list of practical confidence-building measures.

The work will begin with issues on which both sides share common ground and which can be acted on immediately. Such measures would serve as an important mechanism to restore trust and gradually rebuild strong bilateral relations.

Anutin emphasised that Thailand and Cambodia needed to move forward together, step by step and in the same direction. He said that during this process, the two sides should communicate more directly at all levels to help narrow gaps in understanding and jointly explore ways to expand cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

On land and maritime boundary issues, the Thai prime minister proposed an approach for talks to move the matters forward on the basis of good neighbourly relations.

In closing, Anutin said the talks marked an important step towards creating an atmosphere conducive to peace and regional cooperation.

He reaffirmed that Thailand was ready to work constructively with all parties on the basis of good understanding, mutual respect and the shared interests of the people of both countries and the wider region.