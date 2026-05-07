Anutin pledges full scrutiny after signing ฿400bn loan decree

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he has signed the draft emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to borrow ฿400 billion to address the impact of the energy crisis and support Thailand’s energy transition.

Speaking at Government House at 6.10pm on May 6, Anutin said the decree would next be published in the Royal Gazette. A project-screening committee will then be established, chaired by the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry.

He said all proposed projects must be screened by the permanent secretary and must comply with the objectives of the loan decree. Anutin added that he, as prime minister, would be responsible for ensuring the money is used transparently.

“I want to stress that I am the head of the government who has just signed this decree. Therefore, every baht and every satang of this loan must be supervised by me to ensure it is not misused and that there is no leakage at all,” Anutin said.

He said he regarded the responsibility as an honour and pledged that the ฿400 billion would be closely monitored by himself and the Cabinet.