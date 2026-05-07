France sends carrier group to Red Sea as Hormuz mission takes shape

France said on Wednesday (May 6) that its carrier strike group had been sent to the Red Sea to support planning for a possible mission to protect passage through the Strait of Hormuz, as Paris urged both Washington and Tehran to consider a proposal aimed at limiting the global economic damage caused by their competing blockades.
The deployment followed renewed exchanges of fire on Monday that exposed the fragility of a four-week truce. The US and Iran are still seeking control over the narrow waterway, a critical route for global energy shipments and trade, while maintaining rival maritime blockades.
"The reason why we must make a renewed effort today is simply that the blockade of Hormuz continues, the damage to the world's economy is therefore becoming more and more pronounced, and the risk of a prolongation of hostilities is too serious for us to accept it," a French presidency official told reporters during a briefing after the army announced the deployment.
France and Britain have been working for several weeks on a proposal designed to create the basis for safe transit through the Strait once the situation stabilises or the conflict is resolved. The plan would require coordination with Iran, while around a dozen countries have indicated, after several preparatory meetings, that they would be willing to take part in the mission.
The French army said in a statement that the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier group, accompanied by an Italian warship and a Dutch warship, was on its way to the southern Red Sea.
According to the military, the deployment is intended to assess the regional operational environment, broaden crisis-management options to reinforce security, allow partner countries’ assets to be integrated into a defensive framework consistent with international law, and help reassure maritime trade stakeholders.
"What we are proposing is that Iran gains passage for its ships through the Strait and in return commits to negotiating with the Americans on issues of nuclear materials, missiles, and the region, and we propose that the Americans, for their part, lift their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and, in return, obtain Iran's commitment to negotiations," the French presidency official said.
"Under these conditions, we could deploy the multinational force to secure the convoys crossing the Strait of Hormuz, and this obviously requires that the Iranians not fire on the ships."
It remained unclear why Iran would accept such a proposal, given that its control over the Strait has been a key source of leverage in its discussions with Washington on ending the war.
"We collectively want to send the signal that not only are we ready to secure the Strait of Hormuz, but that we are also capable of doing so," the French official said.
"The question now will be to obtain Iranian consent, American consent."
European states have largely watched from the sidelines in the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran. But with Middle East shipping lanes disrupted and oil prices fluctuating around US$100 a barrel, European powers are now confronting how to defend their own interests.
Their refusal to support US President Donald Trump's blockade has drawn sharp criticism from Trump, who accused countries of failing to align with US-led efforts. The decision to send assets to the region may be a way to ease those concerns.
Reuters