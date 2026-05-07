France sends carrier group to Red Sea as Hormuz mission takes shape

Franco-British plan

France and Britain have been working for several weeks on a proposal designed to create the basis for safe transit through the Strait once the situation stabilises or the conflict is resolved. The plan would require coordination with Iran, while around a dozen countries have indicated, after several preparatory meetings, that they would be willing to take part in the mission.

The French army said in a statement that the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier group, accompanied by an Italian warship and a Dutch warship, was on its way to the southern Red Sea.

According to the military, the deployment is intended to assess the regional operational environment, broaden crisis-management options to reinforce security, allow partner countries’ assets to be integrated into a defensive framework consistent with international law, and help reassure maritime trade stakeholders.

"What we are proposing is that Iran gains passage for its ships through the Strait and in return commits to negotiating with the Americans on issues of nuclear materials, missiles, and the region, and we propose that the Americans, for their part, lift their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and, in return, obtain Iran's commitment to negotiations," the French presidency official said.

"Under these conditions, we could deploy the multinational force to secure the convoys crossing the Strait of Hormuz, and this obviously requires that the Iranians not fire on the ships."