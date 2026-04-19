UK-France press Hormuz reopening, naval mission, mine clearance

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, assigned Nikorndej Balankura, Ambassador in Paris, to represent Thailand at the virtual meeting on Freedom of Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on April 17.

The meeting was co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

More than 50 countries from the Middle East, South Asia, the Indo-Pacific and the European Union took part, along with two international organisations: the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).