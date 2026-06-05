Japan boosts Rapidus funding to spur advanced chip production

Japan has injected another 150 billion yen into Rapidus Corp as the government steps up support for the domestic chipmaker’s plan to build next-generation semiconductors, Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Friday (June 5).

The funding was channelled through the Information-technology Promotion Agency.

It follows a 100 billion yen capital injection made into Rapidus in February.

The fresh investment is intended to help Rapidus move towards mass production of 2-nanometre chips, while also pushing ahead with research into 1.4-nanometre semiconductors.

Rapidus is “a cornerstone of the government’s growth-oriented investment strategy,” Akazawa told a press conference. “We must ensure its success for the sake of national interest.”