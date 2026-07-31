Thailand Set to Limit Cannabis Strictly to Medical Use

The Ministry of Public Health drafts tough new regulations banning cannabis advertising and restricting its use strictly to healthcare and research.

Thailand’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has unveiled a comprehensive draft bill aimed at reining in the country’s cannabis sector, establishing a strict regulatory framework focused purely on health and wellness.

The draft Cannabis Control Act introduces six primary measures designed to end recreational consumption and restore legal clarity following the plant’s removal from the official narcotics list.

Officials acknowledged that the initial de-scheduling left a regulatory vacuum, forcing authorities to rely on a patchwork of existing laws that created significant enforcement loopholes.

Dr Tewan Thaneerat, deputy director-general of the department, emphasised that the proposed legislation addresses the entire supply chain—from cultivation and processing to retail and export.

Under the new framework, cannabis use will be strictly confined to conventional healthcare, Thai traditional medicine, academic research, and accredited wellness practices.

