Korat cooking contest turns skills into career opportunities 

The Department of Probation and The Mall Korat jointly held the fifth Street Food Career-Building Cooking Contest for Region 3 under the theme “Thai kitchens to the streets: building people, building careers”.

The event provided people under the department’s supervision with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, improve their practical cooking skills and develop sustainable livelihoods as they prepare to reintegrate into society.

The competition took place from 8.30am to 4.30pm on July 24 at Mall Parc on the first floor of The Mall Korat.

Yossawan Boriboonthana, deputy director-general of the Department of Probation, presided over the opening ceremony. She was welcomed by Wilailak Bunnag, director of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Probation Office; Araya Siritip, chair of the Region 3 Volunteer Probation Officers Club; and executives of The Mall Ratchasima Co Ltd.