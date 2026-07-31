Korat cooking contest turns skills into career opportunities 

FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Korat cooking contest turns skills into career opportunities 

The Department of Probation and The Mall Korat staged a street food cooking contest to help probationers develop skills, build livelihoods and reintegrate into society. 

  • The Department of Probation and The Mall Korat co-hosted a "Street Food Career-Building Cooking Contest" to create career paths for participants.
  • The event was designed for people under the Department of Probation's supervision to help them develop practical cooking skills for sustainable livelihoods and reintegration into society.
  • Participants from various Provincial Probation Offices competed in savoury and dessert categories, with winners receiving cash prizes to support their new careers.

The Department of Probation and The Mall Korat jointly held the fifth Street Food Career-Building Cooking Contest for Region 3 under the theme “Thai kitchens to the streets: building people, building careers”.

The event provided people under the department’s supervision with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, improve their practical cooking skills and develop sustainable livelihoods as they prepare to reintegrate into society.

The competition took place from 8.30am to 4.30pm on July 24 at Mall Parc on the first floor of The Mall Korat.

Yossawan Boriboonthana, deputy director-general of the Department of Probation, presided over the opening ceremony. She was welcomed by Wilailak Bunnag, director of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Probation Office; Araya Siritip, chair of the Region 3 Volunteer Probation Officers Club; and executives of The Mall Ratchasima Co Ltd.

The results of the fifth Street Food Career-Building Cooking Contest were as follows:

Savoury food category

  • Winner: Surin Provincial Probation Office — 5,000 baht
  • First runner-up: Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Probation Office, Bua Yai Branch — 3,000 baht 
  • Second runner-up: Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Probation Office — 2,000 baht

Dessert category

  • Winner: Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Probation Office — 5,000 baht
  • First runner-up: Chaiyaphum Provincial Probation Office — 3,000 baht
  • Second runner-up: Buri Ram Provincial Probation Office, Nang Rong Branch — 2,000 baht 

The success of the event reflected strong cooperation among all sectors, including government agencies, local communities and private-sector partners such as The Mall Korat. 

Together, they created opportunities for participants to become self-reliant and reintegrate into society as valued members.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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