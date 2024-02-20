Probation officials visit Thaksin at home to inform him of parole conditions

Thaksin’s house falls under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Probation Office on Pran Nok Road in Bangkok Noi district.

According to Montree, Probation Department director-general Ruangsak Suwaree had discussed Thaksin’s probation conditions with Montree, two other deputies and several senior officials.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes Benz van of Khunying Potjaman Damapong was seen entering and leaving Baan Chan Song La a few times on Tuesday. Potjaman is Thaksin’s former wife and they are legally divorced.

The van, whose windows were fully covered with curtains, was seen entering Baan Chan Song La via Soi Charansanitwong 69 at 9.58am and leaving at 10.30am. It then returned at noon and was seen leaving at 2pm.

Also just after noon, the Toyota Fortuner of Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was spotted driving out of the mansion.

Meanwhile, sources from the Special Branch Police Bureau said arrangements were being made to ensure the safety of important politicians and figures who are expected to visit Thaksin on Wednesday.

Among them are Hun Sen, who is set to visit at 10.30am. The two former leaders are known to be close friends. On August 5 last year, Thaksin and his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, visited Hun Sen in Phnom Penh to mark his birthday, before Thaksin returned to Thailand after 15 years in exile on August 22.