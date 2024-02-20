Probation officials visit Thaksin at home to inform him of parole conditions
The Probation Department dispatched officials to meet convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his Baan Chan Song La residence on Tuesday morning to inform him of parole conditions.
Meanwhile, the Special Branch Police Bureau dispatched officials to check roads around the mansion in Bang Phlat district to ensure safety for former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, who is scheduled to visit Thaksin on Wednesday, sources said.
Tuesday was the third day of Thaksin’s release under parole from the Police General Hospital. Normally, prisoners granted parole must report to the nearest probation office on the third day of release to hear parole conditions and make monthly appointments with their parole officer.
However, in Thaksin’s case, parole officers were seen arriving in a van at Baan Chan Song La at 9.46am on Tuesday.
Pol Lt-Colonel Montree Boonnayayothin, deputy director-general of the Probation Department, told The Nation that his department considered Thaksin a patient and had exempted him from having to report to the nearest probation office on the third day.
He said his department also resolved to dispatch officials to meet Thaksin at home for the monthly appointment to ensure his health is not affected.
Montree added that Thaksin would be monitored by probation officials until he completes his year’s sentence in August this year.
Thaksin was sentenced in absentia to eight years in jail for several corruption cases, but his term was commuted to one year through a royal pardon.
Thaksin’s house falls under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Probation Office on Pran Nok Road in Bangkok Noi district.
According to Montree, Probation Department director-general Ruangsak Suwaree had discussed Thaksin’s probation conditions with Montree, two other deputies and several senior officials.
Meanwhile, the Mercedes Benz van of Khunying Potjaman Damapong was seen entering and leaving Baan Chan Song La a few times on Tuesday. Potjaman is Thaksin’s former wife and they are legally divorced.
The van, whose windows were fully covered with curtains, was seen entering Baan Chan Song La via Soi Charansanitwong 69 at 9.58am and leaving at 10.30am. It then returned at noon and was seen leaving at 2pm.
Also just after noon, the Toyota Fortuner of Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was spotted driving out of the mansion.
Meanwhile, sources from the Special Branch Police Bureau said arrangements were being made to ensure the safety of important politicians and figures who are expected to visit Thaksin on Wednesday.
Among them are Hun Sen, who is set to visit at 10.30am. The two former leaders are known to be close friends. On August 5 last year, Thaksin and his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, visited Hun Sen in Phnom Penh to mark his birthday, before Thaksin returned to Thailand after 15 years in exile on August 22.