London-style congestion fee could lower Bangkok rail fares

Thailand is studying whether London’s congestion-charging model could be adapted for Bangkok, with revenue collected from motorists entering designated central areas used to subsidise rail and other public transport fares.

Jiraroth Sukolrat, director-general of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), told Thansettakij that the agency had consulted British experts on adapting the model to Thailand’s circumstances.

The conceptual phase of the study has been completed, and OTP is awaiting the final report, which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

Once received, the findings will be submitted to the Commission for the Management of Road Traffic (CMRT) for acknowledgement. Should the commission approve further development of the proposal, the findings would subsequently be presented to the Cabinet.