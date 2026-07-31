Thailand sets business registration checks to curb nominees from Aug 1

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD) under the Ministry of Commerce, disclosed on Friday (July 31, 2026) that the department had issued Order No. 2/2026 of the Office of the Central Company and Partnership Registration.

The order sets criteria and supporting-document requirements for applications to incorporate partnerships and limited companies or amend their registrations.

It is intended to verify actual investment capacity and close loopholes in juristic-person registration involving Thai nominees, and will take effect on Saturday (August 1, 2026).

Evasion tactics have evolved

Poonpong explained that the department had already introduced measures to inspect and screen high-risk juristic persons at the incorporation stage, including capital checks provided by Thai co-investors.

Although the measures had reduced nominee risks to some extent, close monitoring found that those seeking to evade the rules had developed new methods and were not complying with the department’s requirements.

Registrants often establish entities under structures that fall outside the specified conditions, allowing them to pass officers’ initial screening before later applying to amend the registrations to allow foreigners to invest, hold shares or become directors with signing authority.

The practice systematically circumvents the existing checks.