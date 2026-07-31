Fragrance becomes flavour in Bangkok afternoon tea experience

From perfume notes to pastry

For this anniversary edition, executive pastry chef Pablo Gicquel has translated that structure into a menu that moves between savoury and sweet with the rhythm of a perfume unfolding on the skin.

The savoury tier begins with delicate interpretations: a bergamot-marinated scallop lifted by ylang-ylang; jasmine-scented crab paired with young coconut; and a green pea and pandan combination accented by vetiver’s green edge.

Tuna with beetroot and orris brings earthiness and floral nuance, while foie gras with truffle and sandalwood offers a deeper, more resonant note.

On the sweet tier, fragrance becomes indulgence. A bergamot tea cake opens the selection, followed by a jasmine-infused vanilla cake layered with mango jam. Ylang-ylang appears again in a banana pie, while whisky chocolate is accented by the warmth of sandalwood.

A commemorative chocolate sablé created for the hotel’s 150th anniversary anchors the menu. Filled with lemongrass and jasmine ganache, it bridges celebration and memory. Traditional scones and seasonal fruit preserves complete the ritual.

Perfume workshops deepen the experience

Beyond the table, the collaboration extends to a series of intimate workshops led by perfumer Pissara Umavijani. Guests will explore the creation of Light of Bangkok and learn about the raw materials, composition and emotional memories behind the fragrance.

The first 20 guests to book the afternoon tea sessions from 2pm to 4pm on 8 and 29 August 2026 will be able to attend the workshops at no additional charge. The sessions offer a rare glimpse into the artistry of perfumery and its unexpected parallels with gastronomy.

Guests attending Light of Bangkok Afternoon Tea will also receive a 20% discount on purchases of the Light of Bangkok fragrance, available at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.

Served at The Authors’ Lounge throughout August, the experience is less a reinvention of afternoon tea than a quiet expansion of it — one in which scent lingers through flavour and memory is plated as delicately as pastry.

For reservations or further information, contact Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok on +66 (0) 2 659 9000 or email [email protected].