Fragrance becomes flavour in Bangkok afternoon tea experience

In a city where tradition and modernity drift seamlessly along the Chao Phraya River, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is marking its 150th anniversary not with nostalgia alone, but with something more ephemeral: scent.
This August, the hotel will unveil Light of Bangkok Afternoon Tea, a month-long collaboration with Paris-based fragrance house Parfums Dusita, served amid the hushed elegance of The Authors’ Lounge from August 1–31, 2026.
Part of the hotel’s “Unfolding Legacies” anniversary programme, the afternoon tea draws inspiration from Light of Bangkok, a special fragrance created to celebrate the hotel’s 150th anniversary and express its story through scent and craftsmanship.
Created by Thai perfumer Pissara “Ploi” Umavijani, founder of Parfums Dusita, Light of Bangkok was composed as an olfactory portrait of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. It draws on the hotel’s layered identity — its riverside setting, storied interiors, celadon-green calm and the quiet rituals of service that have defined it for generations.
The fragrance opens with a bright lift of bergamot, sage and lemongrass, evoking the freshness of early light over the river. At its heart, jasmine, ylang-ylang and orris butter unfold in soft floral waves before settling into a warm base of sandalwood, vetiver and musk, grounding the composition in depth and memory.
For this anniversary edition, executive pastry chef Pablo Gicquel has translated that structure into a menu that moves between savoury and sweet with the rhythm of a perfume unfolding on the skin.
The savoury tier begins with delicate interpretations: a bergamot-marinated scallop lifted by ylang-ylang; jasmine-scented crab paired with young coconut; and a green pea and pandan combination accented by vetiver’s green edge.
Tuna with beetroot and orris brings earthiness and floral nuance, while foie gras with truffle and sandalwood offers a deeper, more resonant note.
On the sweet tier, fragrance becomes indulgence. A bergamot tea cake opens the selection, followed by a jasmine-infused vanilla cake layered with mango jam. Ylang-ylang appears again in a banana pie, while whisky chocolate is accented by the warmth of sandalwood.
A commemorative chocolate sablé created for the hotel’s 150th anniversary anchors the menu. Filled with lemongrass and jasmine ganache, it bridges celebration and memory. Traditional scones and seasonal fruit preserves complete the ritual.
Beyond the table, the collaboration extends to a series of intimate workshops led by perfumer Pissara Umavijani. Guests will explore the creation of Light of Bangkok and learn about the raw materials, composition and emotional memories behind the fragrance.
The first 20 guests to book the afternoon tea sessions from 2pm to 4pm on 8 and 29 August 2026 will be able to attend the workshops at no additional charge. The sessions offer a rare glimpse into the artistry of perfumery and its unexpected parallels with gastronomy.
Guests attending Light of Bangkok Afternoon Tea will also receive a 20% discount on purchases of the Light of Bangkok fragrance, available at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.
Served at The Authors’ Lounge throughout August, the experience is less a reinvention of afternoon tea than a quiet expansion of it — one in which scent lingers through flavour and memory is plated as delicately as pastry.
For reservations or further information, contact Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok on +66 (0) 2 659 9000 or email [email protected].