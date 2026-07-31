Japan Drops Drug Charges Against Detained Thai Woman

Japanese prosecutors drop narcotics charges due to lack of evidence as Thailand’s ONCB warns travellers against carrying third-party luggage.

Japanese prosecutors have dropped narcotics charges against a Thai woman detained on suspicion of drug smuggling, citing insufficient evidence to link her to the crime, according to Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Speaking on behalf of the agency, ONCB spokesperson and deputy secretary-general Areepak Ngernbumroong confirmed that Japanese authorities determined there was no clear proof the woman knowingly participated in a drug-smuggling syndicate.

The woman remains in the custody of Japanese Immigration authorities, where she is awaiting deportation to Thailand under standard legal procedures.

Upon her return, the ONCB and officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division 3 will take custody of her to gather additional statements. Thai authorities plan to expand their investigation to identify the employers, co-conspirators, and local associates who arranged the shipment.

