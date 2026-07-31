Japan Drops Drug Charges Against Detained Thai Woman

Japanese prosecutors drop narcotics charges due to lack of evidence as Thailand’s ONCB warns travellers against carrying third-party luggage.
Japanese prosecutors have dropped narcotics charges against a Thai woman detained on suspicion of drug smuggling, citing insufficient evidence to link her to the crime, according to Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).
Speaking on behalf of the agency, ONCB spokesperson and deputy secretary-general Areepak Ngernbumroong confirmed that Japanese authorities determined there was no clear proof the woman knowingly participated in a drug-smuggling syndicate.
The woman remains in the custody of Japanese Immigration authorities, where she is awaiting deportation to Thailand under standard legal procedures.
Upon her return, the ONCB and officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division 3 will take custody of her to gather additional statements. Thai authorities plan to expand their investigation to identify the employers, co-conspirators, and local associates who arranged the shipment.
Areepak stressed that while the woman avoided drug prosecution in Japan, the case should serve as a stark warning for anyone paid to transport luggage or courier packages overseas.
"Even if travellers are unaware that illicit substances have been hidden inside their luggage, they risk becoming unwitting tools for transnational criminal syndicates," Areepak said. "Failure to verify the contents or the identity of an employer can still result in severe legal consequences, detention abroad, substantial legal fees, and damage to Thailand's international reputation."
The ONCB also reminded the public of domestic penalties under Thai law. Section 242 of the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017) penalises evading customs procedures to import or export goods with up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine equal to four times the value of the items, including duty, or both, alongside the forfeiture of all smuggled goods.
The agency announced it will consult relevant government bodies to review whether individuals carrying items concealing drugs out of Thailand can be prosecuted under customs evasion statutes, even if narcotics charges are not pursued.
The legal review aims to close enforcement loopholes and prevent Thailand from being exploited as a transit hub for international drug trafficking networks.