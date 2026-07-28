Thai woman faces possible life term in Japan meth case

A Thai woman arrested in Japan after methamphetamine was allegedly found hidden in coffee sachets could face life imprisonment if investigators conclude that the drugs were imported for sale, Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board said.

Japanese authorities have informed Thailand that the woman is being investigated on two counts: an offence involving crystal methamphetamine and a violation of customs law.

Japanese prosecutors are expected to decide by July 31 whether to indict her, according to ONCB deputy secretary-general and spokeswoman Areepak Ngernbamroong.

Areepak stressed that investigators had not yet determined whether the woman was knowingly involved or had been deceived into carrying the packages.

Drug quantity still under examination

Areepak said Japan’s legal procedures differed from those in many other countries because scientific testing must first confirm the type and precise quantity of the suspected drugs.

The ONCB had so far been informed only that crystal methamphetamine was found concealed in coffee sachets. The exact quantity had not been confirmed.

If the investigation establishes that the case involved the importation of drugs for commercial distribution, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Japanese courts would determine the sentence based on the circumstances, however, and similar cases commonly resulted in prison terms of about five to 10 years, Areepak added.