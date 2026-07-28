Thai woman faces possible life term in Japan meth case

A Thai woman arrested in Japan after methamphetamine was allegedly found hidden in coffee sachets could face life imprisonment if investigators conclude that the drugs were imported for sale, Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board said.
Japanese authorities have informed Thailand that the woman is being investigated on two counts: an offence involving crystal methamphetamine and a violation of customs law.
Japanese prosecutors are expected to decide by July 31 whether to indict her, according to ONCB deputy secretary-general and spokeswoman Areepak Ngernbamroong.
Areepak stressed that investigators had not yet determined whether the woman was knowingly involved or had been deceived into carrying the packages.
Areepak said Japan’s legal procedures differed from those in many other countries because scientific testing must first confirm the type and precise quantity of the suspected drugs.
The ONCB had so far been informed only that crystal methamphetamine was found concealed in coffee sachets. The exact quantity had not been confirmed.
If the investigation establishes that the case involved the importation of drugs for commercial distribution, the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
Japanese courts would determine the sentence based on the circumstances, however, and similar cases commonly resulted in prison terms of about five to 10 years, Areepak added.
Japanese police have held the woman since her arrest and transferred her into detention pending the prosecutor’s consideration on July 13.
The detention period was due to expire on August 2. As that date falls at the weekend, the decision on whether to indict her was brought forward to July 31.
Areepak said that, if prosecutors filed charges, the woman would remain in custody during the proceedings and a ruling was expected within two months.
Should prosecutors decline to indict her, she would be removed from Japan and could return to Thailand immediately.
Japanese police have continued to share information with the ONCB under existing cooperation arrangements between the two countries.
The woman departed from Don Mueang Airport on July 11 and was arrested after arriving at Fukuoka Airport on July 12. The information exchange allowed the ONCB to follow the case from its early stages.
The woman’s family believes she was a victim who had been tricked into carrying the packages.
Areepak said the ONCB could not yet confirm whether she was a victim or a participant in the alleged operation because the investigation remained under the authority of Japanese police.
Investigators must collect evidence, question the suspect and establish the facts before prosecutors decide whether to file charges, she added.
The source account advised the family, which had been unable to contact the woman, to coordinate through the Japanese Embassy in Thailand.
Areepak said the criminal proceedings were under the direct authority of Japanese police and that no information had yet emerged linking the case to a network in Thailand that would require a wider domestic investigation.
The ONCB is also examining a Line account using the name “ing ing”, which has prompted speculation about possible links to another drug case.
Areepak said it was too early to conclude that the account belonged to the same person or criminal network, as similar or familiar account names could be used by different people.
The ONCB’s Region 1 office is conducting further checks.
Authorities have also not established whether “ing ing” is connected to “Rin Rin”, who has been associated with the drug-trafficking investigation involving a flight attendant known as Meena.
Areepak said the concealment of drugs in coffee sachets, creamer packets and food-supplement packaging was regularly encountered in narcotics cases.
Signs of tampering could include evidence that a packet had been cut open and resealed.
The ONCB has repeatedly warned the public about accepting paid requests to carry goods overseas or taking packages on behalf of other people.
Areepak warned that taking undeclared goods out of the country constituted an offence from the outset and that paid courier work carried serious risks because the carrier might not know the person who commissioned the delivery or what the package contained.
Travellers should refuse to carry any item with an unusual weight or appearance. Authorities had previously found drugs hidden in tamarind pulp, with the excessive weight providing a warning sign.
People accepting paid carrying jobs must research the arrangement, inspect the goods and exercise the greatest possible caution, Areepak said, warning that a single mistake could have life-changing consequences and expose the carrier to severe criminal penalties.