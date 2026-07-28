Thailand issues rain warning for Northeast and eastern provinces

TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand issues rain warning for Northeast and eastern provinces

Isolated very heavy rain is forecast in the Northeast and East, while other regions are expected to receive heavy rain and rough seas.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts isolated very heavy rain for parts of northeastern and eastern Thailand on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
  • The severe weather is caused by a monsoon trough and a strong southwesterly monsoon prevailing over the region.
  • Residents are warned of potential flash floods and run-off, especially in low-lying areas and on foothill slopes near waterways.
  • A related warning has been issued for mariners due to high waves of 2-3 meters or more in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, with small boats in the upper Andaman Sea advised to stay ashore.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts isolated very heavy rain in parts of northeastern and eastern Thailand on Tuesday (July 28, 2026), with isolated heavy rain expected in the North, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the South.

A monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos, while a rather strong southwesterly monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorms.

In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about 2 metres and rise above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.

Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.

Weather forecast for Thailand

North

  • Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperatures will range from 23–27°C, with maximum temperatures of 30–34°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the region, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperatures will range from 23–26°C, with maximum temperatures of 30–34°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–20 km/h.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Kanchanaburi.
  • Minimum temperatures will range from 23–27°C, with maximum temperatures of 33–36°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–25 km/h.

East

  • Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the region, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperatures will range from 24–28°C, with maximum temperatures of 28–33°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 20–35 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms are forecast across 40% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Chumphon and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum temperatures will range from 23–26°C, with maximum temperatures of 33–35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 15–35 km/h.
  • Waves will be about 1 metre, reaching 1–2 metres offshore and rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperatures will range from 23–27°C, with maximum temperatures of 30–34°C.
  • From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds will reach 20–40 km/h. Waves will be 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorms.
  • From Phuket southwards, southwesterly winds will reach 20–35 km/h. Waves will be about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain.
  • Minimum temperatures will range from 26–28°C, with maximum temperatures of 33–35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds will reach 10–25 km/h.

The Nation Editorial Team

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