Thailand issues rain warning for Northeast and eastern provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts isolated very heavy rain in parts of northeastern and eastern Thailand on Tuesday (July 28, 2026), with isolated heavy rain expected in the North, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the South.
A monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos, while a rather strong southwesterly monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thunderstorms.
In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about 2 metres and rise above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)
Bangkok and surrounding provinces