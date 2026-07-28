Anutin orders final push for IMF-World Bank meetings

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered government agencies to accelerate preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, with only 77 days remaining before the global economic and financial gathering begins in Bangkok.

Anutin chaired the second meeting of the national organising committee at the Phakdi Bodin Building at Government House at 2pm on Monday (July 27).

The committee reviewed Thailand’s preparations to host the annual meetings from October 12–18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek reported after the meeting that Thailand had retained an A rating for its preparations following an assessment by IMF and World Bank representatives who visited the country from July 17–24.

The result matched the rating awarded during an earlier assessment in February.

The assessment reflected Thailand’s readiness in relation to the venue, hospitality, security, delegate services and overall event management.

Concerns raised by the assessment team over the visa-issuing process were addressed through coordination and clarification by the Foreign Ministry to the satisfaction of both the IMF and World Bank.