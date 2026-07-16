World Bank approves US$200m for Thailand solar, efficiency and carbon markets

On July 13, 2026, the World Bank Group approved the US$200 million Low Carbon Cities and Carbon Market Development Project, or LCC, equivalent to about 6.7 billion baht, to support Thailand in establishing a platform that can be expanded and replicated nationwide.

The project combines financial innovation with carbon-market infrastructure and is intended to accelerate investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy across public-sector agencies throughout the country.

It is expected to serve as an important mechanism for developing smart cities, reducing operating costs, mobilising private-sector funding, creating employment opportunities and strengthening Thailand’s long-term energy security.

A new financing mechanism: Addressing public-sector budget constraints

The LCC project has been designed to tackle one of the main obstacles commonly faced by public agencies: the lack of large upfront budgets for clean-energy investment.

Under the new mechanism, public organisations will be able to renovate buildings, install new equipment and upgrade assets to improve energy efficiency without having to shoulder the full investment cost in advance.

At the heart of the model is cooperation with private Energy Service Companies, or ESCOs, which will provide financing and carry out the energy improvements.

Participating public agencies will gradually repay the service costs from the savings generated over an agreed period.

The approach is expected not only to broaden clean-energy investment across the public sector, but also to attract private capital into Thailand’s clean-energy policy drive.