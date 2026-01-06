Bangkok Triples Green Loan Ceiling to Accelerate SME Decarbonisation

The government has extended the SME Green Productivity scheme until 2026, tripling individual loan limits to 30 billion baht to fund clean-energy transitions.

The Thai Cabinet is set to approve a significant expansion of the 15-billion-baht SME Green Productivity loan programme, extending its duration and tripling the capital available to individual firms to support the transition to clean energy.

Lalida Periswiwatana, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed on Tuesday that the revised scheme will now run until 30 December 2026.

The most notable change is the increase in the individual borrowing limit, which has been raised from 10 million baht to 30 million baht per enterprise.

This adjustment is specifically designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) facing high upfront costs for industrial machinery upgrades and large-scale technological innovations.

The government has also broadened the scheme’s eligibility criteria. While the previous framework focused heavily on Electric Vehicles (EVs), the updated terms now encompass all forms of "clean-energy vehicles."

This shift is intended to help logistics and manufacturing firms replace ageing fleets with a wider variety of sustainable alternatives, further reducing the industrial sector's carbon footprint.