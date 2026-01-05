OSMEP Launches $60 Million Relief Package to Aid Thai SMEs

Government initiative targets 15,000 small businesses affected by floods and border tensions, with potential $600m economic boost.

Thailand's Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) has unveiled a comprehensive emergency relief package worth more than 2 billion baht ($60 million) designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.

The initiative, announced as a 2026 New Year's measure, is expected to assist 15,000 SME entrepreneurs nationwide and generate economic stimulus exceeding 20 billion baht ($600 million) throughout the year.

Speaking at Government House on 5 January 2026, Panita Shinawatra, acting director-general of OSMEP, outlined three primary urgent measures totalling 2.15 billion baht ($64 million).

The package addresses the needs of SMEs impacted by recent crises, including devastating floods in southern Thailand and ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, whilst simultaneously working to enhance SME capabilities nationwide.