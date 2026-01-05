FTI warns of ‘perfect storm’ as 2026 GDP growth seen at 1.6–2.0%

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) expects Thailand’s economy to expand by only 1.6–2.0% in 2026, slowing from an estimated 2.0% in 2025.

He said the outlook reflects intensifying pressure on manufacturing, employment and domestic purchasing power. In particular, the industrial sector remains fragile, with the Manufacturing Production Index (MPI) still not aligned with export growth.

Key risks include smuggling, false claims of origin (transshipment), and a surge in low-priced imports, which have eroded Thai producers’ competitiveness and forced some to cut output or adjust business models.

Data from the Office of Industrial Economics shows several industries running capacity utilisation below 60%, well under the normal 70–80% range, underscoring broader weakness across Thai manufacturing.

SMEs, meanwhile, continue to face cost pressures from energy, raw materials, wages and financing, while high household debt is limiting the recovery in purchasing power. As a result, SME revenues are rebounding more slowly than those of large businesses.