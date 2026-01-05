Thai Economic Council Issues Alert Over Venezuela Conflict and Global Trade Volatility

NESDC warns of a "fragile" 2026 recovery for Thailand as US-Venezuela tensions and trade protectionism threaten to disrupt global supply chains.

Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has heightened its monitoring of civil unrest in Venezuela, warning that the situation has become a "new risk factor" capable of destabilising an already volatile global geopolitical landscape.

In a briefing regarding the 2026 economic outlook, the Council noted that the potential deployment of United States military forces for operations in Venezuela risks igniting a broader regional conflict.

This emerging tension adds a fresh layer of uncertainty to a global economy already strained by protracted wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

A Fragile Recovery

The NESDC has projected that the Thai economy will grow by a modest 1.2% to 2.2% in 2026, with a midpoint of 1.7%.

This forecast suggests a recovery that remains "fragile" and susceptible to external shocks.

Danucha Pichayanan, the secretary-general of the NESDC, emphasised that the nation must brace for a challenging year.