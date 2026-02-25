FM counters Cambodia's border remarks, reaffirms Thailand's stance

On 24 February 2026, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered Thailand’s statement at the High-Level Segment of the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at the Assembly Hall, Palais des Nations, UN Headquarters in Geneva.
The Minister began the statement by recalling the time when he had the privilege of serving as President of the Human Rights Council over ten years ago, during a pivotal moment of the institutional review.
The Minister reiterated that during the time when multilateralism is faced with challenges, countries need to work together for the success and efficiency of the Council. The Minister also highlighted that transnational online scam is a global human rights crisis that is allowed to fester because of the lack of the rule of law in the countries it operates.
The Minister shared that Thailand stands both on the front line of impact and the forefront of international efforts to address this scourge. And Thailand will continue to advance global cooperation to dismantle these criminal networks.
In response to the statement by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia on the border situation between Thailand and Cambodia during the High-Level Segment on the same day, the Minister underlined that Cambodia has demonised Thailand through false accusations and distorted narratives. The Minister stressed that the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia occurred following years of encroachments and repeated provocations, including interference into Thai politics by Cambodia, resulting in indiscriminate attacks and civilian deaths. It is a tragic episode in the relations between two neighbouring countries.
The Minister further underscored that throughout history, Thailand had nothing but good intention for Cambodia, by providing refuge to those fleeing conflict and supporting humanitarian assistance and reconstruction following Cambodian’s civil war.
The Minister also stressed that Thailand’s intention has never been confrontation because Thailand understands that the country’s peace is inseperable from Cambodia’s peace. With a ceasefire in place, instead of working together to rebuild trust and moving forward as good neighbours, Cambodia continues to internationlise the issue, undermining prospect for peace.
The Minister also refuted the allegation made by Cambodia that Thailand is seizing territory by pointing out the fact that both sides have negotiated and agreed that troops are to remain where they are at the time of ceasefire, pending final resolution through dialogue.
Until now, provocations by Cambodia continue to occur, Thai soldiers continue to encounter landmines and shots are still fired across borders even today. Thailand remains committed to dialogue, but it is also the duty to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity at all cost. The Minister asked Cambodia, once again, whether it wishes to choose the path of peace or the path of continued tensions and conflict.