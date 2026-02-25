FM counters Cambodia's border remarks, reaffirms Thailand's stance

On 24 February 2026, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered Thailand’s statement at the High-Level Segment of the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at the Assembly Hall, Palais des Nations, UN Headquarters in Geneva.





The Minister began the statement by recalling the time when he had the privilege of serving as President of the Human Rights Council over ten years ago, during a pivotal moment of the institutional review.

The Minister reiterated that during the time when multilateralism is faced with challenges, countries need to work together for the success and efficiency of the Council. The Minister also highlighted that transnational online scam is a global human rights crisis that is allowed to fester because of the lack of the rule of law in the countries it operates.