Sihasak denies Cambodia’s territorial claims, urges peace

He reiterated that Cambodia has made this a matter between nations and continues to make false claims even after the ceasefire. Sihasak urged that both sides need to act with restraint, avoid provocation, and move towards better relations. He expressed concern that Cambodia’s actions were more about moving backwards than advancing the relationship.

On communication with Cambodia’s Foreign Minister

The host then asked whether Sihasak had communicated with Cambodia’s Foreign Minister or if there had been direct talks between the two leaders. Sihasak confirmed that he had communicated with Cambodia’s Foreign Minister via WhatsApp to prevent misunderstandings and reduce the risk of the situation escalating into a conflict. He also noted that Thailand had recently undergone elections and was in the process of forming a new government. Some issues may need to wait for the new government to take office. During this transition, he urged both sides to maintain calm and avoid situations that could lead to further conflict, as this would result in even greater losses, which he believed would not benefit either country.

On Cambodia’s claims of intercepting Cambodian citizens in Thai waters

Sihasak addressed Cambodia’s claims that Thailand had intercepted three Cambodian citizens in what Cambodia considered its waters. He affirmed that Thailand was operating within its own waters and, if any incursions were made into Thai territory, Thailand would have to act according to its duties. He further mentioned that Cambodia often employs pressure tactics and attempts to portray Thailand as the aggressor, which he rejected.

On Myanmar: Thailand’s position and peace-building efforts

The host also asked Sihasak about Thailand’s position on Myanmar following his meeting with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister, as well as efforts to bring Myanmar back into the ASEAN framework nearly five years after the military coup. Sihasak clarified that Thailand did not recognise or support the election results in Myanmar but acknowledged that it was a reality. He stressed that Myanmar needed to move towards dialogue, reconciliation, and a peace process, which is Thailand’s message.

Sihasak explained that Thailand’s approach was to call on Myanmar to show sincerity and effort in the peace process. He reiterated that Thailand, as a neighbouring country, had a direct interest in Myanmar’s stability and lasting peace. He confirmed that Thailand is actively working to promote peace, not just hoping it will happen by itself.