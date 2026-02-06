Proactive diplomacy as the key to rescuing Thailand’s economy: Sihasak

At the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), the Bhumjaithai Party held a major final rally before the election on February 8, under the theme "Professionals and Unity for National Stability."
The rally began with Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Bhumjaithai Party's Prime Ministerial candidate, stating that he pinches himself every day because he never thought he would become the Foreign Minister and a PM candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party.
However, he is confident he can do it.
He thanked the party leader and the Bhumjaithai Party for the opportunity to work, confirming he will definitely work to his fullest potential.
He noted that, as a former Ambassador presenting Royal Credentials from His Majesty the King, his work will uphold the national interest above all else.
However, when asked about his expectations for Thai politics, he expressed concern that Thai politics and the country are standing still, or at times, even moving backwards.
Our status has disappeared from the radar screen on the global stage because our politics are unstable, our economy is poor, and our diplomacy is constantly on the defensive.
Therefore, when the election arrives, it is everyone's duty to choose a party they believe has the ability to drive Thailand forward.
He thinks that what everyone expects even more is a new politics with higher standards, seeing executives in the government who are capable professionals.
Furthermore, it must be a politics that is accountable and transparent.
From now on, anyone becoming a Minister or an executive in the government must have KPIs or performance evaluations; therefore, today, he wants everyone to evaluate his performance.
“I will do it for you. I will show you how, in the next 4 years, if we ask to return as the government, we will bring Thailand back to the global stage with dignity and prestige.”
Sihasak also mentioned the Thailand-Cambodia issue, affirming that there was no time to waste and work had to begin from day one.
He recalled that the Anutin Cabinet was sworn in on September 24, 2025.
On September 25, 2025, he had to travel to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which is considered the most important meeting.
It was the correct decision because it was the first round where we had to face Cambodia.
Since the government took office, the Thailand-Cambodia situation must be considered a challenge to border security, including challenges and pressures in every international forum.
“Including attempts to create division within Thailand, as known through the release of various clips.
But because we stood firm in our stance and national interest, we were able to turn the game around.
Currently, we have maintained sovereignty, border security, peace, and safety.
From being on the defensive, we became the offensive side in the international arena because the global community understands what the current Cambodian regime is like and the nature of the scammer problems we are facing.”
Sihasak stated that today, there is a proposal that we must build a personal fence.
He views that the best fence must have 2 layers: Layer 1 is internal stability and the strength of the Thai military, which has already been proven. 2. Diplomatic strength; we will absolutely not accept being at a disadvantage. 3. The strength of the Thai leader.
Therefore, we must bring confidence back to Thailand.
In the past 4 months, we have proven what our performance is like and what Thailand's status is.
What he wants to say is, "Yes, we can." We can do it. So, for 4 months, can we ask for 4 years? This would be considered truly bringing Thailand back to the global stage in a frontline role.
With more sophisticated diplomacy, we must find allies and partners to have more strength in facing various future challenges.
He asked for trust in the Bhumjaithai Party; we will create opportunities and build the future for everyone.
Please be confident in him and the party's personnel that they will bring Thailand back to the global stage with dignity.
“Diplomacy in the democratic era is diplomacy that has all of you as the centre; it must be people-centric, connected to the people, and ready to elevate the people's livelihood to be better.”
Sihasak also stated that the first thing to be done is to conduct proactive economic diplomacy using embassies and consulates-general worldwide, totalling nearly 100 locations, as an army.
He will work together with Suphajee Suthumpun, who will definitely return as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, in promoting free trade and finding new markets, including working with other related ministries.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the next 4 years must build confidence in the Thai economy, build potential, competitiveness, and build economic partnerships.”
Sihasak concluded that all of this must start from within our home, which requires managing our house well and choosing the correct political party with confidence to administer the country moving forward.