Proactive diplomacy as the key to rescuing Thailand’s economy: Sihasak

At the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), the Bhumjaithai Party held a major final rally before the election on February 8, under the theme "Professionals and Unity for National Stability."

The rally began with Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Bhumjaithai Party's Prime Ministerial candidate, stating that he pinches himself every day because he never thought he would become the Foreign Minister and a PM candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party.

However, he is confident he can do it.

He thanked the party leader and the Bhumjaithai Party for the opportunity to work, confirming he will definitely work to his fullest potential.

He noted that, as a former Ambassador presenting Royal Credentials from His Majesty the King, his work will uphold the national interest above all else.

However, when asked about his expectations for Thai politics, he expressed concern that Thai politics and the country are standing still, or at times, even moving backwards.

Our status has disappeared from the radar screen on the global stage because our politics are unstable, our economy is poor, and our diplomacy is constantly on the defensive.

Therefore, when the election arrives, it is everyone's duty to choose a party they believe has the ability to drive Thailand forward.