Rangsiman slams govt for scam surge, vows ‘War Room’ if elected

The final rally of the People’s Party before the election at Thai-Japanese Sports Stadium Dindeang was buzzing with supporters. Rangsiman Rome, the party's deputy leader, took the stage to declare war on scammer gangs and grey capital, stressing that these activities cause over 100 billion baht in damage every year, affecting the economy, tourism confidence, and public safety. He revealed his party’s strategy for handling the issue, including establishing the War Room and Data Bureau, seizing assets, and returning money to victims to "end the criminal cycle once and for all."
The rally was packed with supporters, and Rome delivered an extensive speech focused on cybercrime, call-center scams, and grey capital networks along the borders. He emphasized that these issues are "economic time bombs" that the Thai government has failed to address for years. He opened by reaffirming the people's ultimate authority over the country, declaring, "This country has only one management license, and the owner of that license is the people."
Rome stated that the problem of scammers is not just a common crime but a structural issue that damages the Thai economy. He cited recent data showing losses of at least 100 billion baht annually, with over a million cases reported in the past 2-3 years. However, very few victims have received their money back. "This is not a trivial matter. The money lost is the life savings of many people. Some have lost everything, and some have been left hopeless," Rome said. He pointed out that the issue has also harmed Thailand’s image, with Chinese tourist numbers down by at least 35%, and it is linked to human trafficking along the borders.
Rome questioned why the government and political parties that once held power allowed criminal networks to grow. He noted that many parties campaigned on tackling scammers but did nothing when in power. He also alluded to the connections between politicians, government officials, and grey capital groups.
In terms of policy, People's Party proposed establishing the War Room to integrate various state agencies, such as the police, Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and intelligence units, to work together in real-time. Rome criticized the current government’s lack of coordination, questioning how they expect to combat professional criminals when they don’t even know which agency is in charge of anti-money laundering efforts.
A key highlight of the party's plan is the establishment of the Data Bureau, a large-scale data center that would connect financial tracking systems to trace and seize criminal assets. Rome emphasized that these gangs are not afraid of prison but are terrified of losing their money. "These organizations are not afraid of jail; they fear losing their money. If we seize their assets and cut off their financial flow, they will lose their incentive. If we don’t take it to the extreme, this problem will never end," he said.
The party also committed to creating a mechanism for returning money to victims and holding banks and internet companies more accountable for losses, aiming to close loopholes in the digital financial system.
Rome cited victims he had met, from a person who lost 600,000 baht to a doctor who lost over 20 million baht in savings. He stressed, "The money we seize must be returned to its rightful owners, not disappear into the bureaucracy."
On another front, the party proposed separating the status of "victims" from "criminals" in human trafficking cases to assist Thai workers who were deceived into working for scam gangs to return to the country and reduce the manpower of illegal operations.
At the end of his speech, Rome declared his political stance, stating that the People's Party would not tolerate grey capital and would not rely on dirty money for campaign funding. "Our biggest obligation is to the people. If we fail, the people will punish us," he said, inviting supporters to vote for his party to push for a "professional government" and turn border grey zones into transparent economic areas.
This rally was not just a campaign event but reflected the party's core strategy of ensuring economic security while tackling grey capital and cybercrime, which they plan to make a top priority if they form the next government.