Rangsiman slams govt for scam surge, vows ‘War Room’ if elected

The final rally of the People’s Party before the election at Thai-Japanese Sports Stadium Dindeang was buzzing with supporters. Rangsiman Rome, the party's deputy leader, took the stage to declare war on scammer gangs and grey capital, stressing that these activities cause over 100 billion baht in damage every year, affecting the economy, tourism confidence, and public safety. He revealed his party’s strategy for handling the issue, including establishing the War Room and Data Bureau, seizing assets, and returning money to victims to "end the criminal cycle once and for all."

The rally was packed with supporters, and Rome delivered an extensive speech focused on cybercrime, call-center scams, and grey capital networks along the borders. He emphasized that these issues are "economic time bombs" that the Thai government has failed to address for years. He opened by reaffirming the people's ultimate authority over the country, declaring, "This country has only one management license, and the owner of that license is the people."

Rome stated that the problem of scammers is not just a common crime but a structural issue that damages the Thai economy. He cited recent data showing losses of at least 100 billion baht annually, with over a million cases reported in the past 2-3 years. However, very few victims have received their money back. "This is not a trivial matter. The money lost is the life savings of many people. Some have lost everything, and some have been left hopeless," Rome said. He pointed out that the issue has also harmed Thailand’s image, with Chinese tourist numbers down by at least 35%, and it is linked to human trafficking along the borders.