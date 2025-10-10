MP Rangsiman Rome warns: grey money network tied to top politicians is trying to “take over” Thailand

Rangsiman Rome, a party list MP for the People’s Party and chair of the Parliamentary Committee on State Security, Thai Border Affairs, Strategy and National Reform, said on Friday that the grey business network is highly complex, systematically involved in money laundering and linked to high level politicians in both Thailand and Cambodia.

Rangsiman said the scammer problem has evolved into a large money laundering network that current laws and state tools struggle to dismantle. Illicit proceeds from scammers are being channelled into neighbouring countries and laundered through infrastructure businesses before attempts are made to reintroduce so called “grey money” into Thailand to seize control of key national assets. These include companies connected to the Securities and Exchange Commission and energy firms, often by hiding the true beneficiaries’ identities.

He named the Huione Group as an example, saying it is believed to be connected to the Hun family and is being monitored by US agencies for potential money laundering. He suggested that the real volume of funds moving through these channels could be as high as 3.3 trillion baht — only a portion of an expanding laundering empire now reaching into Thailand.

If successful, Rangsiman warned, Thailand could become a “money printing machine” for grey capital, and honest livelihoods would be at risk as international anti money laundering measures bite and clamp down.