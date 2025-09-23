Thai Central Bank Dismisses 'Grey Money' Fears, Calls Discrepancy Routine

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has moved to reassure the public that a large statistical discrepancy in its balance of payments data for 2024 is a routine technical adjustment and not a reflection of illicit "grey money" flows.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, BOT spokesperson Chayawadee Chai-anant announced that the country's Net Errors and Omissions (NEO) figure for 2024 has been revised downwards from 530 billion baht to just 230 billion baht.

Chayawadee explained that Thailand's revised NEO figure of 1.0% of international trade is below both the global average of 2.4% and the country's own historical average.

She insisted that NEO is a common statistical occurrence in all countries and does not signify that all of the unrecorded transactions are from illegal sources.

The spokesperson also clarified that the NEO figure has no bearing on the current value of the Thai baht.

The transactions in question took place in 2024, and their impact on the currency was felt at that time. The reclassification of these funds does not exert any additional pressure on the baht now.