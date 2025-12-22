Abhisit vows to lead Thais out of poverty if Democrats win election

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva on Monday vowed to lead Thais out of poverty if his party wins the upcoming election, saying a Democrat-led government would help people move beyond the daily struggle of simply getting by.

Speaking at the Democrat Party headquarters, Abhisit unveiled the party’s official campaign theme, built around a wordplay on two Thai phrases: “Thon hai jai” (to endure life, day by day) and “Thai hai jon” (Thais no longer poor).

Campaign slogan built on Thai wordplay

Abhisit said the slogan was meant to reflect the Democrats’ mission to help people escape what he described as a “thon hai jai” existence — living from day to day with little security.