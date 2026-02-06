True Corporation Honored with Three IAA Awards for 2025, Reinforcing Strong Capital Market Confidence in Leadership, Financial Stewardship and Investor Relations Excellence

True Corporation received awards for Outstanding CEO, Outstanding CFO, and Outstanding Investor Relations, reflecting excellence in executive leadership, financial stewardship, and transparent, effective, investor communications. Since the amalgamation of True and dtac, the company has remained focused on enhancing operational efficiency, maintaining financial discipline, and realizing synergies while executing on integration. As a result, since amalgamation, True has reported a 7.5 billion baht growth in EBITDA since amalgamation until the third quarter of 2025, while also recording three consecutive quarters of reported net profit during 2025, declared its first interim dividend since amalgamation during the third quarter of 2025.

The Outstanding Investor Relations award further affirms True Corporation’s high standards in investor engagement, emphasizing accuracy, transparency, and consistency in communication. These practices play a critical role in reinforcing investor confidence and supporting long-term trust in the capital market. Since relisting after amalgamation, the Company’s share price has appreciated 36% until 29 January 2026, with a remarkable increase of ~120% during the year of 2024, making True one of the top performing Telecom stocks in the region.